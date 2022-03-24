Manhunt underway after man found dead at mosque near Sanford

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a suspicious death at a mosque.

At about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, deputies said they found a man dead at the Husseini Islamic Center on Hester Avenue.

Deputies said a suspect was seen fleeing in the area in what appeared to be a minivan.

The sheriff’s office said the person should be considered dangerous and asked people not to approach them.

Anyone who sees the vehicle should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $10,000 reward from Crimeline.

No other details were available.

Channel 9 reporter Jeff Levkulich is on his way to the scene to gather more information.

See a map of the scene below.

