Manhunt underway for man who stabbed two people in Essex, state police say

The search is on for a male suspect after a double stabbing at an Essex gas station Monday night, state police say.

At least one of the wounded people was seriously injured, they say.

The stabbing happened about 8:30 p.m. during an altercation at the Sunoco gas station and Best Way Food Store, 1 Saybrook Road, police say. What sparked the altercation isn’t clear.

The victims drove to the historic Griswold Inn at 36 Main St. for help, according to WTNH, Channel 8.

State police released surveillance pictures of the male suspect and his car. They say he was driving a newer model Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Derek McGregor at Derek.McGregor@ct.gov or 860-883-0928.

