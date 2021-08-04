Manhunt underway for man suspected in shooting of Texas officer, police say

A Texas police officer was severely injured in a shooting and a manhunt was underway for the suspect, police said.

Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said officers responded to a “disturbance” at an apartment Wednesday afternoon, and man inside opened fire. One of the officers was shot multiple times, he said.

The police officer was severely injured and taken to a local hospital.

Police were searching for 20-year-old Joshua Powell.

Markle asked residents to call police if they notice any suspicious activity.

“We have all hands on deck looking for the suspect,” Markle said at a news conference. “That’s going to go on until we find him.”

Corpus Christi is city 327,000 on the Gulf of Mexico coast in South Texas.