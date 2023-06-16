Manhunt underway for man wanted in Atlanta after he crashes car, runs from officers

A manhunt is underway in Twiggs County for a man wanted in Atlanta for armed robbery, aggravated assault and several other felonies.

Chief Deputy Buddy Long said that deputies attempted to make a traffic stop around 8 a.m. Friday on I-16 for a car that was speeding with four people inside.

Twiggs County is south of Macon.

The driver, identified as Lamonte Thomas, tried to speed away, but crashed. The driver ran from the car, but left his driver’s license. When deputies ran the license, they found he was wanted in Atlanta for robbery, aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.

Deputies, along with GSP helicopters and Georgia Department of Corrections K-9s are all searching for the man in the areas around the interstate. The suspect is described as a man who is between 22 and 23 years old and is wearing all black.

The other three people in the car were released.

It’s unclear what jurisdiction Thomas is wanted in.



