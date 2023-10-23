Manhunt underway for Maryland judge’s shooting suspect – live

A manhunt is under way to catch the “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a Maryland judge.

Judge Andrew Wilkinson was found dead from gunshot wounds in the driveway of his home in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday evening.

Law enforcement including US Marshals are now searching for Pedro Argote, 49, who is accused of targeting the judge in anger over a court ruling.

Hours before the shooting, the granted custody of Mr Argote’ four children to his ex-wife, Eugeina Argote, in a divorce hearing. Court records show he has a history of verbal domestic assaults against his wife and family.

Over the weekend, police confirmed that Mr Argote’s vehicle had been found in a wooded area in Williamsport – around eight miles from the crime scene.

Investigators have now warned he could be headed for New York, Florida, Indiana or North Carolina as he has ties to the various locations.

The US Marshals Service is now offering a reward of $10,000 for any information that could lead to his arrest.

14:47 , Kelly Rissman

The timeline

19 October:

Judge Wilkinson granted custody of Pedro Argote’s four children to his ex-wife, Eugeina Argote, in a divorce hearing

Hours later, Mr Argote is accused of shooting Judge Wilkinson

20 October:

Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert said in a press conference that the attack on the judge was “targeted” and accused Mr Argote of retaliating because of the ruling

A homicide investigation was launched

22 October:

Police conclude search of Williamsport, Maryland area and offer a reward of up to $10,000 for information on Mr Argote

23 October:

The US Marshals Service says the suspect could be headed out of the state to a place where he has connections, like New York, Florida, Indiana, or North Carolina

The manhunt continues

Who is the suspect?

14:10 , Rachel Sharp

Police identified the suspect in the killing as 49-year-old Pedro Argote on Friday morning.

Mr Argote’s divorce case was in Wilkinson’s courtroom on the day of the killing, according to Circuit Court of Maryland records. Authorities said Mr Argote was not at the hearing, where Wilkinson gave his wife custody of their children.

Wilkinson has been presiding over the case - seeking a partial judgment of absolute divorce - since October 2022.

Another hearing in the case was set for 31 October, but the records now show that it has been postponed/reset.

Police have described Mr Argote as 5 foot 7 inches tall, 130 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

They believe he could be driving a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450, with the Maryland registration plate of 4EH0408.

The vehicle was found abandoned in a wooded area over the weekend – but there is still no sign of Mr Argote.

The public has been warned not to approach Mr Argote but to contact the police immediately with any information on his location.

14:00 , Rachel Sharp

The “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a Maryland judge may now be headed for New York as he remains on the run four days on from the shooting.

The US Marshals Service said in an update that Pedro Argote, 49, has connections to New York, in the Brooklyn and Long Island area.

He also has ties to other locations, such as Tampa and Clearwater in Florida, Columbus in Indiana and unknown cities in North Carolina.

A manhunt for Mr Argote has now entered its fifth day after he allegedly shot Judge Andrew Wilkinson dead in the driveway of his home in Maryland on Thursday evening.

What happened to Judge Andrew Wilkinson?

13:45 , Rachel Sharp

Judge Andrew Wilkinson was fatally shot in the driveway of his home in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday evening.

At around 8pm, police were called to the home to find him suffering gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Meritus Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Wilkinson was born in Agana, Guam in 1971. His family moved around a lot during his childhood as part of the military, but settled in Hagerstown when his mother was hired as a law clerk for Judge Frederick Wright III in 1983.

He received a bachelor’s degree in economics at the University of North Carolina before earning his law degree from the Emory University School of Law in 1997.

Wilkinson became a circuit law clerk in Washington County before being sworn in as an associate judge for the County Circuit Court in 2020.

At his swearing-in, Wilkinson said he wanted to become a judge to serve the community, The Herald-Mail reported.

“It’s an honour and it’s humbling, and I’m happy to serve,” he said, thanking the now-retired judge, Mr Wright, for guiding his career.

Alongside his successful legal career, Wilkinson was a father and a husband; according to Fox 5, he was involved in the community, such as helping out at local Little League baseball and soccer games.

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog

13:41 , Rachel Sharp

Follow all the latest updates on the murder of Maryland Judge Andrew Wilkinson and the manhunt for suspect Pedro Argote