Manhunt underway after mass shooting at July 4 parade
At least six people were killed and dozens injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Police have identified a person of interest. Charlie De Mar has the latest.
At least six people were killed and dozens injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Police have identified a person of interest. Charlie De Mar has the latest.
The Fear & Greed Index moved back to the top end of its range, which has extended since June 8. Failure to break the rut will leave BTC under pressure.
In the wake of the mass shooting during the July 4th parade in north suburban Highland Park that left six people dead and 24 wounded, local officials announced the cancelation of multiple community events on Monday.
New video shows the moment a gunman opened fire on a crowd of people at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday morning.
A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said.
If Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is to have any hope of securing a second term, he needs more female support – and fast. If that holds true Oct. 2, Bolsonaro could lose outright to his nemesis, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, without need for a runoff. Almost half of Brazilian women say they will vote for the president’s opponent.
Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave Manchester United, according to a report, if they receive a suitable offer this summer.
Highland Park law enforcement identified the person they believe they are seeking in the Fourth of July parade shooting during a 4:55 p.m. update to the media.
EU countries are scrambling to refill storage facilities with the fuel used to generate electricity, power industry and heat homes in the winter.
President Biden encouraged the public to keep working toward a better America on Monday, saying in an address from the White House lawn that “there’s nothing guaranteed” about the future of democracy on a Fourth of July marred by the latest mass shooting. “Each day, we’re reminded there’s nothing guaranteed about our democracy, nothing guaranteed…
Six people were killed and dozens were injured when 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park near Chicago.
House Bill 1077 repealed a requirement that handgun owners register for a license to carry permit in the state of Indiana.
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
The German government has suspended 120 million euros ($125 million) worth of infrastructure projects in Bosnia's Serb region over its leaders secessionist policies, international peace envoy Christian Schmidt said on Monday. Schmidt said in an interview for regional N1 television that he could not rule out that Germany might follow the United States and Britain and impose sanctions against those seen as destabilising Bosnia. "Nobody should feel safe in this regard," Schmidt said, without naming anyone.
President Biden says America's best days still lie ahead, tweeting on July 4th that Independence Day is a "sacred day" when we celebrate America's unique origin.
A vandal spray-painted a profane message on the front of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison, critiquing the church’s position on abortion and referencing the deaths of Native American children at 19th and 20th century boarding schools.
Sen. Cynthia Lummis owns bitcoin, understands crypto, and has the power to police it, a rare combination in an aging Congress and new technology.
More pets disappear around the 4th of July than any other time of year, according to the pet finder service Pet Amber Alert.
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case of Moore v. Harper, which concerns the independent state legislature doctrine, in October.
It took about 20 seconds to complete a controlled demotion of Julia Tutwiler Hall, which has stood on the University of Alabama campus since 1968.
A new report from ProPublica and Chronicle of Higher Education raises alarms about the negative impacts of legislative meddling at Idaho’s largest university. │ Opinion