Manhunt underway after mass shooting at July 4 parade

Reuters

The German government has suspended 120 million euros ($125 million) worth of infrastructure projects in Bosnia's Serb region over its leaders secessionist policies, international peace envoy Christian Schmidt said on Monday. Schmidt said in an interview for regional N1 television that he could not rule out that Germany might follow the United States and Britain and impose sanctions against those seen as destabilising Bosnia. "Nobody should feel safe in this regard," Schmidt said, without naming anyone.