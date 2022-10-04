Manhunt underway for Mitchell County Jail escapee in Colorado City area

COLORADO CITY − Law enforcement officers were searching Tuesday for a prisoner who escaped at about 5 a.m. from the Mitchell County Jail, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Pedro Martinez, 44, was last seen wearing an orange shirt, white undershirt and white pants with orange stripes. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown eyes, black hair and black facial hair.

The escapee also has several tattoos: stars on chest, letters on right leg, marking on a middle finger, number on right forearm and barb wire on left bicep, according to the Colorado City Police Department.

"The inmate is not reported to be dangerous, but the public is urged to be cautious," the release stated.

Residents of Colorado City and the surrounding area were urged to stay indoors, lock all vehicles and secure their keys and keep houses and outbuildings locked.

The Colorado City Independent School District implemented a "soft lockdown" Tuesday.

"This means students will have a normal day inside the school building," but are not having any outside activities, the district said in a social media post.

Traffic in and out of schools also is being limited.

As of 1p.m. Tuesday, the manhunt continued. Go to ReporterNews.com for search updates.

Any suspicious activity can be reported through 911 if an emergency or to the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office at 325-728-5261 or the CCPD at 325-728-5294.

