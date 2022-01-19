Manhunt underway for murder suspect accused of killing man during fight in Tarrant County

A manhunt was underway Wednesday for 22-year-old man accused of stabbing to death another man during a fight at a home in south Tarrant County.

Tarrant County deputies identified the suspect as Nathan Wayne Spivey who is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities warned residents not to approach Spivey who has a murder warrant for him out of Tarrant County.

Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fight call just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 12,800 block of Oak Grove Road South in unincorporated south Tarrant County.

The fight was between two men, according to reports.

When they arrived, deputies found a man laying on the ground in front of a home with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

The suspect fled the scene.

Spivey is described as a white man, about 5-feet-8, weighing 170 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes last seen wearing a black/white camouflaged hooded jacket with blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Detective Michael Kline at 817-884-3352.