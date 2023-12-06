Manhunt underway for NC prison inmate who walked off work site

Authorities are searching for an incarcerated person who walked off his prison-approved work site.

The N.C. Department of Adult Correction announced Wednesday that a man serving a seven-year sentence at Sanford Correctional Center had escaped from his work site.

Thomas Swann, 44, was last seen near Schieffelin Road in Apex around noon Wednesday.

Swann was serving time for habitual breaking and entering. Before his escape, he was expected to be released in March 2027.

Authorities describe Swann as a bald, white man who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and is heavily tattooed on his arms and legs.

Anyone with information on Swann’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sanford Correctional Center at 919-895-7036.

