Manhunt underway in NYC after brutal stabbing of public advocate

NBC
59

Police in New York City say they have a person of interest behind a brutal stabbing of 32-year-old public advocate Ryan Carson. New video shows the deadly confrontation that unfolded as Carson tried to deescalate a situation on a Brooklyn sidewalk. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY. Warning: Some of the video is difficult to watch.

