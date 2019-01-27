Manhunt Underway For Pizzagate Eatery Arson Suspect

The restaurant at the center of the infamous Pizzagate conspiracy nearly went

The restaurant at the center of the infamous Pizzagate conspiracy nearly went up in flames in an arson attack, authorities in Washington, D.C., have confirmed.

According to a tweet from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Wednesday incident at Comet Ping Pong has now sparked a manhunt for the alleged perpetrator, who can be seen in two images released to the public.

ATF is seeking the pictured suspect for questioning about the January 23, 2019 arson at Comet Pizza, 5037 Connecticut Ave NW. If you have any information contact 1-888-ATF-FIRE. pic.twitter.com/KJd9FqZQt0 — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) January 25, 2019

The arsonist left behind a handful of charred matches and lighter fluid by a set of curtains he ignited, The Washington Post reported. No injuries occurred and pizza shop staff put out the flames.

The Post also noted that there appears to be no connection so far between the blaze and the 2016 incident in which a man arrived at the restaurant with a loaded assault rifle to investigate the conspiracy surrounding the eatery.

In the run-up to the 2016 election, the false Pizzagate rumors brewed in corners of the internet frequented by extremists, including far-right radio host Alex Jones, who has alleged that the shop is the site of a human trafficking ring linked to Hillary Clinton.

The motive behind the recent arson remains unclear.