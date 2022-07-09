Manhunt underway for SC suspect in Days Inn double murder

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Hasheen Keywaun Rond Glover, 20, in connection with a double murder that took place at a Days Inn near the Aiken Regional Airport.

Glover is wanted on two counts of murder and one count of possession of weapon during a violent crime, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies called to the scene late in the evening on July 2 were led to a room where they found Barry J. Redding, 39, and Stephan A. Poole, 40, unresponsive with gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

“It had indicators of being a robbery,” said Capt. Eric Abdullah, a spokesperson for the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office has warned that Glover should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Glover’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or submit a tip online.

This story may be updated.