Manhunt underway for shooter who wounded 2 Orlando police officers, chief says

9:30 a.m. update: The Orlando Police Department has urged people to avoid the 5900 block of Caravan Court, near International Drive and the premium outlet mall, where a large police presence had gathered in connection with the ongoing shooting investigation.

A manhunt is underway to capture a shooter suspected of critically wounding two Orlando Police Department officers late Friday, Chief Eric Smith said in an early-morning press conference.

Smith said the officers at about 11 p.m. were investigating a vehicle near Garland Avenue and Washington Street that was linked to a homicide in Miami when the suspect fired at them.

Both officers were critically wounded, Smith said.

“We have two officers here at [Orlando Regional Medical Center] who are in critical condition,” Smith said in a press conference outside the hospital. “This is a sad day for our department.”

After wounding the officers, the suspect then carjacked another vehicle, leading to a chase, Smith said. He didn’t say what the outcome of the pursuit was but the agency in a press release said that an active search for two suspects was ongoing.

“For the suspects out there, we will find you and you will be brought to justice,” the police chief said.

The police department has not publicly identified the officers who were wounded or named any suspects.

It’s unclear which homicide investigation from Miami the vehicle was believed to be connected to.

Officials and law enforcement agencies throughout the region voiced their support for the wounded officers on social media.

“Prayers up for the two @OrlandoPolice officers that were shot and critically injured in Downtown,” said Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young. “I pledge my full support and resources to @OrlandoPolice in pursuit of the suspects!”

Val Demings, the former congresswoman and Orlando police chief, echoed Smith in pledging that the shooter would face justice.

“My prayers are with the Orlando Police Officers shot while performing their duties,” Demings said. “Another reminder that these men and women risk their lives every day. This community will not rest until the suspects are brought to justice. No one is above the law.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.