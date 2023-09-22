MSP: Suspect arrested after state trooper hit, dragged by car in Holyoke

The driver who allegedly struck and dragged a Massachusetts State Police trooper with his car during a traffic stop in Holyoke Friday afternoon has been arrested, officials say.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., the trooper tried to stop the car in a rest area off Route 91 northbound, Massachusetts State Police posted on social media. When the driver tried to escape, the trooper attempted to disengage but was dragged by the vehicle as it sped away, MSP says.

The trooper has been taken to the hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle crashed further up the road and the suspected driver ran into the woods between Route 91 and Route 5. The suspect was eventually found by a K9 unit and placed under arrest.

UPDATE #2-An MSP K9 Unit team located and apprehended this suspect 15 minutes ago. More info to come. https://t.co/GTXUaNcs6P — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 22, 2023

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW