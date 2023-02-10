Manhunt underway for suspect, 24, after 2 officers shot in Maryland

Police in Maryland say they are closing in on a 24-year-old man suspected of shooting a Baltimore County officer before seriously wounding a second officer during a dayslong manhunt to bring him into custody.

David Emory Linthicum has been on the run since Wednesday after initially shooting one Baltimore County officer in an incident that sparked a widespread search, forcing local residents to shelter in place, county officials and police said.

The manhunt began after officers with the Baltimore County Police Department responded to reports of a person in crisis in Cockeysville, around 20 miles north of Baltimore, at around 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the Baltimore County Government said in a statement.

David Emory Linthicum. (Baltimore County Police Dept)

When they arrived, a family member of the suspect escorted them to Linthicum, who discharged a firearm shortly after, county officials said.

A Baltimore County police officer was injured and was taken to an area hospital, they said. The officer was later released, Baltimore County Police Department Chief Dennis Delp said at a news conference on Thursday.

A manhunt was launched for the suspect and during the search, a detective was seriously injured with multiple gunshot wounds after what Delp called a "very quick encounter" with an "individual that we believe was involved in a police-involved shooting." He said the incident was still under investigation and did not provide further details. It is still unclear what unfolded in the lead-up to the encounter.

He said the FBI and other authorities were involved in the search for the suspect.

Early Friday morning, the Harford County Sheriff's office said authorities had been able to track the suspect down to an area in Fallston. The suspect had yet to be taken into custody, however, it said.

Residents in affected areas had been asked to shelter in place on Wednesday as authorities searched for the suspect. The shelter-in-place advisory remained in effect on Thursday as residents were asked to "remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings." School closures were also announced in the area.

Story continues

County officials described Linthicum as being 5-foot, seven inches and 165 pounds with auburn-colored hair, brown eyes and a beard. He was last believed to be wearing a pair of dark shorts and a dark short-sleeved shirt.

Officials urged anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Linthicum to contact 410-887-2222, 911 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com