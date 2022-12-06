Manhunt underway for suspect in 3 NYC shootings: 2 dead

A manhunt began in New York City Tuesday morning for a suspect accused of shooting three people, killing two of them, in less than 16 hours.

Sundance Oliver is considered armed and extremely dangerous, according to police. The two people he allegedly murdered were associates of his, while the third victim was an innocent bystander.

The first shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. Monday in what began as a robbery at a playground near Bergen Street and Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights, according to police. The man grabbed a woman's phone and jacket from her, and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot her as she attempted to run away.

The bullet, however, missed the woman, instead striking a 96-year-old man in a wheelchair at a nearby bus stop in the leg, police said. The victim was transported to the hospital, and he is expected to survive.

Police told NBC 4 that the suspect, who was later identified as Oliver, was known to authorities and that he knows the woman he had allegedly robbed. Police believe this was not a random act of violence.

Just a few hours after fleeing from the first scene, Oliver shot and killed a man in Lower Manhattan. In this incident, a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and leg around 3 p.m. near the Smith Houses on St. James Place.

Oliver fled that scene as well.

The victim was taken to a hospital but would succumb to his injuries.

The third shooting took place around midnight in the Kingsborough Houses in Brooklyn. A woman was shot in the chest and was transported to a hospital, where she died.

Police told NBC 4 that Oliver has a criminal history involving weapons and robberies.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings.

Police are still searching for Oliver and the investigation is ongoing.