Manhunt underway after suspect flees I-985 traffic stop, deputies say
Deputies have reopened Interstate 985 after searching for a suspect in that area.
Hall County Sheriff officials said deputies are looking for a suspect in the area of Exit 24 off I-985.
Officials told Triple Team Traffic that the manhunt began after the suspect fled a traffic stop.
Authorities have not provided a description of the suspect or what they are wanted for.
Deputies did not say if they have caught the suspect however, they have confirmed that all of I-985 has been reopened.
The investigation remains ongoing.
