A manhunt is underway in Shreveport after three individuals were found dead in a residence.

Just before 1:45 a.m. Thursday, Shreveport Police responded to reports of a welfare concern in the 400 block of West 82nd Street.

A woman was checking on the welfare of her son and arrived at the residence to find the back door open. She entered the residence and located three individuals, two adults and a 12-year-old child, deceased from what appeared to be gunshot injuries.

Detectives have named Barry Rigsby, 36, as a suspect.

Warrants were procured for Rigsby, charging him with three counts of Second-Degree murder. Bond was set at $3,000,000.00.

Barry Rigsby, 36

Rigsby was last seen in a burgundy Dodge Journey with Louisiana license plates.

"We are making every effort to apprehend the suspect," Sgt. Angie Willhite said.

Shreveport Police said a search is underway by the Shreveport Police and U.S. Marshals and officers are asking Rigsby to surrender himself immediately.

Police are asking anyone with information on Rigsby’s whereabouts to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-6955.

Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. A cash reward will be paid for information leading to Rigsby’s arrest.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Manhunt underway for suspect in Shreveport triple homicide