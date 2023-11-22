Manhunt underway after woman found shot to death at Coweta home

Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed on Tuesday night.

Investigators say they were called to a home on Halo Trace near Sharpsburg to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and killed. Her identity has not been released.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies say a suspect has been identified, but has not been captured.

They are not releasing the suspect’s identity or relationship with the woman at this time.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

U.S. Marshals and the GBI have been called in to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with details that could assist investigators are encouraged to reach out to them.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: