Quants Are Rethinking Stock Trades in the Manic Reddit Era

Justina Lee
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Between record dip-buying and the roller coaster in Robinhood Markets Inc., the meme-stock army is running wild across Wall Street again -- making life harder for institutional pros trading popular quant strategies.

With amateurs now commanding roughly one-fifth of U.S. equity volume, a cohort of systematic players suspect the retail billions are undermining time-tested trades like short selling and low-volatility investing.

The industry is in better shape compared to the dark days of the pandemic, and quant portfolios are more diversified than those run by human stock pickers. Yet there’s a palpable fear that the Reddit generation is getting strong enough to disrupt the market patterns underpinning math-powered allocations.

Quants at the likes of UBS Group AG and Campbell & Company are trying to ride the retail-spurred market waves by incorporating trading activity in their models. But the day-trader penchant for chasing seemingly random companies and moving fast as a herd mean it’s not so easy to divine systematic method in the madness.

“As households start owning more and more equities, there are definitely different patterns in the marketplace,” said Mani Mahjouri, chief investment officer at quant hedge fund Blueshift Asset Management. “The retail investors coming in for whatever reason have a higher utility for risk than typical institutional investors.”

Trading activity from stocks to options surged last year as a new horde of investors flush with stimulus cash signed up for commission-free platforms like Robinhood. While their participation has dipped since the GameStop Inc. frenzy in January, it remains above pre-pandemic levels even as the stimulus check giveaway fades and the stay-at-home era peaks.

To Mahjouri, the retail appetite for volatile names like Tesla Inc. is contributing to the big underperformance in a popular investing style known as low volatility, which has fallen out of favor in the risk-on reopening. A Dow Jones market-neutral index for the defensive strategy dropped for five straight quarters through June, falling 33% in its worst run of declines in more than a decade.

While quant fund performance has improved this year as a stronger risk appetite buoyed trades like value shares, the worry is whether the Reddit cohort is fueling a lasting change in market patterns.

Take short selling. Received wisdom in quantland has it that short sellers know something others don’t -- and the more willing they are to pay for their bets, the better their information probably is.

Yet a Goldman Sachs basket of the most-shorted U.S. shares has surged like never before to outperform the broader market by 31 percentage points this year. Retail buying of names most-shorted by hedge funds in 2021 like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and GameStop is upending the once-popular quant trade.

It’s hard to disentangle the many forces driving pandemic trading amid record stimulus, but academic studies have chronicled the growing influence of retail investors in the broader stock market. One suggests herding by the users of trading apps leads to massive returns on the day that subsequently fizzle out. Another paper shows message-board chatter drives retail activity, fuels higher gains and deters shorting -- all in the short-term.

Read more: Every Day-Trader Dollar Is Worth Five in a New Theory on Stocks

While quants ordinarily seek to exploit behavioral quirks and stock volatility, identifying retail flows in the first place in order to figure out price patterns is a hard task, with brokers among the few directly in the know.

Man Group’s hedge-fund advisory unit in its third-quarter outlook recommended cutting exposure to equity quants tied to a narrow set of strategies, such as those that rely on weird price moves reverting back to normal -- thanks to the random and volatile nature of retail buying and selling.

“Based on historical patterns a quantitative strategy might assume these stock price moves are a deviation from a fundamentally justifiable value,” said Man FRM’s chief investment officer Jens Foehrenbach. “But if the retail flows then keep pushing the price in the same direction, the strategy likely takes losses on this trade.”

That quants are adjusting to meme-stock traders underscores the contingent’s newfound power. Systematic investors tend to run portfolios with a huge array of securities and long-standing risk controls that should shield them from big swings in a handful of stocks. By contrast, discretionary fund managers run a greater risk of having one large exposure roiled by the r/WallStreetBets army.

Social Science

Now, both alpha-chasing quants and human stock pickers are driving a boom in alternative data sets scraping Reddit or Twitter for early signs on the next retail favorite like Sundial Growers Inc. or Advanced Micro Devices Inc. In a survey with 100 hedge-fund managers overseeing $231 billion conducted by SIGTech, nearly three-quarters said they’ve increased use of data from social media and chat rooms over the past year.

Campbell & Company’s Managing Director of Quant Equities Brian Meloon is among systematic players now incorporating signals on trading activity including likely retail flows to guide a stock-picking model run by the $2 billion quant hedge fund.

Similarly, UBS’s quantitative-investment strategies team recently revamped a stock-momentum product in order to incorporate flows from the bank’s retail market-making desk. The idea is, instead of just chasing the best-performing equities, the UBS offering also tracks the market-moving prowess of the day-trader cohort.

Still, it’s early days yet, with quants only just beginning to grapple with the staying power of the Robinhood crowd.

“Themes such as ‘meme’ stocks and social media have introduced more short-term volatility in certain stock clusters,” said Spyros Mesomeris, head of QIS structuring at UBS. “This reflects the increasing influence and participation of the retail sector in equity markets.”

(Updates with tout to research, context.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons Why Robinhood Stock Could See 10X Gains

    It's only been a few weeks since its IPO, but shares of discount brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) have more than doubled in value at one point and are currently trading up nearly 50% from their initial offering price. Many old-school investors think Robinhood stock is heavily overvalued because it's now trading at 60 times 2020 revenue despite posting just a marginal profit. Robinhood's no-fee, easy-access structure allows virtually anyone to sign up and take part in investing, including the trendy meme-oriented short squeezes that have yielded mouthwatering returns for some.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Tractor Supply Stock Shows Improved Relative Price Strength; Still In Buy Range

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Tractor Supply shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Traders Brace for Debt Ceiling ‘Hot Potato’ Rattling Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Money-market traders are starting to get nervous that the debt-ceiling battle will go down to the wire, even though the U.S. government has created some breathing room for now.Forty-six Republican senators signed a letter indicating they won’t vote for an increase in the debt limit -- a move that could risk the Treasury defaulting on its obligations as soon as next month. In addition, the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution didn’t include the cap. As a result, Treasury bill

  • This 'Top Pick' Among U.S. Marijuana Stocks Beats Estimates

    U.S. cannabis producer Green Thumb Industries reports after the close today, ahead of Trulieve's results early Thursday.

  • Garmin (GRMN) Strengthens Outdoor Segment With Approach R10

    Garmin (GRMN) launches a portable golf launch monitor, namely Approach R10, in a bid to expand its reach to golfers.

  • Why WW International Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of WW International (NASDAQ: WW) plunged on Wednesday after the wellness company's second-quarter financial results disappointed investors. As of 2:45 p.m. EDT, WW's stock price was down more than 25%. The company formerly known as Weight Watchers saw its revenue fall 10.2% year over year (on a constant currency basis) to $311.4 million.

  • Hackers Return Funds From Likely Record DeFi Crypto Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Hackers returned about half of the $610 million or so they pilfered Tuesday in what was likely one of the biggest cryptocurrency thefts on record in the burgeoning DeFi sector.In a unusual twist, the online thieves pledged to return the entire amount stole from a decentralized finance, or DeFi, protocol known as PolyNetwork that lets users swap tokens across multiple blockchains. It isn’t clear from the PolyNetwork website who runs the protocol.In a message the unidentified hacker

  • Shell to Pay $110 Million to End 30-Year Nigeria Oil Spill Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Nigerian unit agreed to pay a community in the West African country more than $110 million to resolve a long-running dispute over an oil spill that occurred more than 50 years ago.The Anglo-Dutch energy giant will pay the Ejama-Ebubu people 45.7 billion naira ($110.9 million) in compensation to put an end to a legal case that began in 1991, the community’s lawyer Lucius Nwosu said by phone. Shell approached a court in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Wednesday

  • These 7 Warren Buffett quotes can help you stay sane in today's manic market

    Let the Oracle of Omaha be your guide in today's tough market.

  • Tornado CEO: There's a 'crisis in investing education'

    'As a retail investor I think the key question you have to ask yourself this does your brokerage help you invest better? And I think for a lot of investors, unfortunately, the answer is 'no,'" says Tornado's CEO.

  • Bitcoin ETF Filing Flood Collides With Cooling Demand for Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler ignited a fresh wave of optimism among Bitcoin exchange-traded fund advocates this month -- but it’s unclear whether investors share that enthusiasm.Digital-asset investment products from Grayscale, Bitwise, 21Shares and others saw outflows for the fifth straight week, the longest such streak since January 2018, according to data compiled by CoinShares. The outflows total roughly $93 million over that stretch. Much of it i

  • Jaguars DT DaVon Hamilton discuses the team’s veteran leadership

    Hamilton said that the addition of players like Malcom Brown has made a big difference.

  • Robinhood Agrees to Buy Say Technologies for $140 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. agreed to buy Say Technologies, a tool for shareholder voting and communication, in its first acquisition as a public company.The approximately $140 million all-cash deal will give Robinhood access to Say’s software, which helps company shareholders exercise their right to vote proxies and ask questions of management, according to a blog post Tuesday. The announcement comes less than two weeks after Robinhood made its public trading debut.“Together, we’ll fi

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Canada Goose Lifestyle Future Coming Into Focus

    The growing brand and parka-maker saw first-quarter sales momentum, along with the expected summertime losses.

  • Earnings Due For Palantir Stock Amid Growing SPAC Investments

    Palantir stock trades well below an entry point ahead of its earnings report, due early Thursday amid growing SPAC investments.

  • Macy's (M) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Macy's (M) closed at $18.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.51% move from the prior day.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Tuesday.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]