This manicure just gave birth, and you have to see the baby

Umbilical cords are not usually part of the traditional manicure experience.

Thankfully, there are exceptions to the rule. Russian nail artist Nail Sunny recently shared intricate nail art featuring a detailed chair (with stirrups) and a little woman in a pink hospital gown.

The nail appears to be giving birth.

Once the chair and body (made of gel) are affixed neatly to the nail, "the baby" is born. A scalpel reaches into the frame and quite literally plucks a little acrylic baby from beneath the woman's gown.

Next, the umbilical cord is cut with a pair of tweezers and the newborn gel baby is placed with its gel mother. It's all very surreal.

Nail Sunny is no stranger to impractically eye-catching nails. Scroll through the page long enough and you'll find hookah nails (real smoke!), salt bae nails (real steak!), and Grinch nails (synthetic green fur!).

The account often documents the process it took to make the nails. Plus, the video clips are set to top 40 music, so don't worry about providing a playlist.

Now we just want to see the recipient of the manicure open a can of soda.