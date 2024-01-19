Manifesto becomes public in Dollar General hate crime attack on Black victims

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters today released what he termed "the diary of a madman" after the Aug. 26 hate crime slaughter at a Jacksonville Dollar General store.

After reading the 27-page diatribe, most would likely agree with that assessment of Ryan Christopher Palmeter and his manifesto.

The white 21-year-old from Oakleaf in Clay County expressly penned his hatred for the Black race and more, leaving behind copies of his manifesto for his parents, the media and federal agents after killing three Black victims and himself.

The Times-Union is not publishing the manifesto to spread his message (it is posted on the Sheriff's Office website in its "Trending Topics" section), but he makes it eminently clear his intentions and hatred toward Black people.

A photograph of shooter Ryan Palmeter is shown on a video monitor during Sheriff T.K. Waters' news conference following the Dollar General shooting.

Here is the sheriff's statement:

“Today, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office publicly releases the manifesto of the murderer who senselessly took the lives of three members of our community last summer. On the day that this tragedy occurred, I promised the public that our agency would release this manifesto when doing so would not compromise the integrity of the investigation. Now that this investigation is complete, the manifesto’s release poses no potential investigative hindrance. Transparency is at the heart of this administration’s core values. By releasing this manifesto, we remain consistent with our commitment to transparency. Members of the public deserve to determine, firsthand, that this manifesto is filled with the rantings of an isolated, hateful, madman, whose disgusting ideology is wholly inconsistent with the belief structure of the Jacksonville community. As our city heals from this tragedy, let us continue to stand united.”

