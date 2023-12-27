Read the full story on The Backfire News

Manipulative Drunk Girl Gets Car Stuck In The Woods

Driving drunk is no laughing matter, even though sometimes drunks can do admittedly funny, silly things. This girl isn’t the least bit funny, though. Not only did she drive while intoxicated, she got her car stuck in the woods “turning around” and seemed to have no idea where she was. Then she unleashed her wrath on the people who live in the neighborhood she drunkenly drove through just as the cops arrive.

“I’m stuck in my car and I would like to get out,” she says almost like an order to the police officer. This girl either is an entitled brat all the time or that personality trait just comes pouring out after she gets liquored up, who knows which. The fact the officer maintained his professional composure throughout his interaction with this girl is commendable because we’re not sure we would’ve.

It gets worse as this girl obviously feels like the people who live there are going to physically assault her. She tells the officer she’s nervous about that. After a while, it comes out that she’s mad the people stopped her after she drove into the woods, probably because they realized she was drunk. But this girl says they’re just raised differently than her.

Then it comes out that really this girl is pulling attitude about the neighbors because they’re all black and she’s white. Later she goes on a full-blown racist rant. Boy, alcohol can really loosen some people’s tongues, which is why it’s called “truth serum” in certain circles.

This girl says all kinds of crazy things like, “I literally don’t care what you do to me” and asking the officer “Do you have a real penis of a fake one?” It’s obvious she’s pretty loaded and has no idea what she’s saying, but she sure seems to think she’s been clever.

She refuses to submit to field sobriety exercises, which we know everyone has opinions about, and promptly gets arrested. Then she changes her mind and does the tests. During them and after when she gets arrested, she tries all kinds of manipulation tactics, including seducing the cop, levity, guilt tripping, etc. She even threatens to destroy the officer’s reputation. In other words, she must be loads of fun to date.

Oh and she claims to be a mother. Heaven help us all.

Images via YouTube