Manish Mehan, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of thyssenkrupp Elevator (India) Pvt. Ltd. Honored at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2020

Manish Mehan

The capacity to manage rapid change, along with the right interpersonal and leadership skills is one of the most powerful combinations for a modern CEO. Having grown with the organization and helped it evolve into one of the leading elevator company in India, today Manish Mehan holds the position of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of thyssenkrupp Elevator (India) as well as thyssenkrupp Elevator (Bangladesh).

His association with thyssenkrupp Elevator dates back to 2002, when he had just joined the organization. Since then, he has achieved a magnificent growth from being the CFO to now the CEO and the MD of the organization. He possess strong conviction and desire to drive action and change. He is a visionary- who is constantly working towards a smarter, sustainable, and innovative future to take the company to the next level.

Under his dynamic leadership, the business has been achieving its strategic, financial, and operational goals and witnessing a stable double-digit growth. As the head of the company, he values ownership, collaboration, and community. More importantly, he is a transparent leader who builds authentic dialogue and encourages open communication.

With over 18 years of experience, his expertise spans verticals like finance, operations, sales, marketing, amongst others. As a self-driven leader, he is committed to conscious leadership and focuses on the key ingredients like decisiveness, adaptability, reliability, and the ability to engage stakeholders.

Other Interesting Facts about Entrepreneur

When he is not working, he likes spending time with family and splashing waves of fun in the pool. He enjoys meeting new people and hearing new perspectives.

Usually, he likes to take short breaks and his most preferred gateway is Goa, because of its easy accessibility, relaxed ambience, natural beauty with lots of lush green forests, and clean water glorious scenic beaches. It has some of the most spectacular beaches in the world that are perfectly crescent shaped, fringed with palm trees and are dotted with beach huts.

One of his favourite sports is cricket, which he enjoys playing as well as watching. Table tennis and swimming also feature in his favourite sports list.

Mr. Mehan's Achievements for the Company

As the business head of the operating unit of India, his focus has been on improving sales and productivity, streamlining operations, talent development, and safety and quality improvements. His areas of expertise include business turnaround, controlling and regulatory, strategic planning, global business development, risk and compliance, and more.

Through his tenure as the leader of the organization, he has handled various acquisition projects including the pre-acquisition and post-acquisition issues like due diligence, investment approvals, business plans, funding and risk assessment in joint ventures. He is also the Member of Board of thyssenkrupp Elevator (India) and thyssenkrupp Elevator (Bangladesh).

His cross-functional experience in managing various departments such as finance, procurement, IT, HR, and operations for India and Bangladesh OUs gives him the edge in the business.

His key achievements in this role include managing around Euro 30 million investment project of setting up a multipurpose facility in India at Chakan, Pune, aligned with Make in India initiative. With this facility, the company has been able to establish local manufacturing footprint. Leading the launch of the one-of-its-kind experience centre and customer lounge in prominent cities equipped with VR and interactive apps. Enhanced focus on the residential and other growing segments like infrastructure by developing market driven products. He restructured the business in terms of organizational changes, leadership changes and strengthening of branches to build a sustainable organization and steered key strategic initiatives such as "elevate India", a business transformation project, which led to improved business performance such as spare part business excellence, segment specific business growth, process improvement through digitalization and automation.

Manish also spearheaded the business functions of Sales, Operations (NI and Service), and Marketing for India and Bangladesh as Operations Director. He also framed the restructuring of the organization to make it more relevant, lean and efficient for a sustainable growth.

Before taking on the responsibility as a CEO, Manish held the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at thyssenkrupp Elevator (India). He led the finance and related functions for both the countries India and Bangladesh for over 12 years and earned a reputation for increasing bottom lines, cutting down costs, and embracing financial tech. for smoother business operations.

His key achievements in this role include the handling of two important acquisitions in India, which helped thyssenkrupp Elevator to establish its base and further strengthen company's market position, leading group-wide SAP Daproh (Data and process harmonisation) programme in India as SAP Project Director and establishing central and regional Field PSM department to function independently under the CFO to support business.

Future Direction

As the head of thyssenkrupp Elevator (India), Manish envisions positioning thyssenkrupp Elevator as the most customer-centric mobility solutions provider in India with an efficient and lean structure.

Further, as the leader of the organization, he strongly believes in being a visionary- who constantly works towards a smarter, sustainable, and innovative future to take the company to the next level.

