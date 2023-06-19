Manistee shooting: Injured man now in jail

Jun. 18—MANISTEE — A 19 year-old Muskegon man, one of two men injured Friday during a shooting in Manistee, is being held in the Manistee County Jail.

Manistee City Police Department Chief Joshua Glass said the suspect, who had been hospitalized for gunshot wounds to his extremities, has been taken to the jail. He has not yet been arraigned, the chief said, but he is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The 19 year-old's arrest followed a report of a shooting incident in the 200 block of Fifth Street that injured him and critically wounded a 36-year-old Traverse City man, who remains at Munson Medical Center.

The individuals were known to each other, Glass said, adding that it "was not a random act of violence."

The first report of a shooting was called in to Manistee County dispatch at 12:36 p.m. Friday, Glass said. Officers arrived at the scene to find the Traverse City man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Witnesses told police they saw the suspected shooter fleeing on foot with two other people.

Police have not released a possible motive for the shootings. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they are asked to contact the Manistee City Police Department at 231-723-2533.