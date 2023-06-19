Manistee shooting: Muskegon man arraigned

Jun. 19—MANISTEE — The 19 year-old Muskegon man who police say was involved in a drug-related shooting Friday in downtown Manistee was arraigned Sunday on a charge of assault with intent to murder in connection with that incident.

Deontae Deshawn Duncan also faces additional felony charges, including two counts of weapons offense felony firearms, one count of weapons offense received and concealing and one count of carrying a concealed weapon, according to court records

Duncan was arraigned in 85th District Court before Judge Thomas Brunner, and remains in the Manistee County Jail, Manistee City Police Chief Joshua Glass said. His bond was set at $750,000 cash.

All of the charges against Duncan stem from the shooting that took place Friday afternoon in downtown Manistee, Glass said.

A 36 year-old Traverse City man is reported in stable condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to his abdomen, he said.

Duncan also was injured, according to police, who said the shooting was drug-related.

Glass has previously said the incident was not a random act; they believe everyone involved knew each other.

Police said they had nothing further to report on Monday. Their investigation is ongoing.