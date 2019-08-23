Manitou BF (EPA:MTU) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Manitou BF SA (EPA:MTU) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Manitou BF Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Manitou BF had €283.4m of debt, an increase on €107.2m, over one year. On the flip side, it has €98.0m in cash leading to net debt of about €185.3m.

ENXTPA:MTU Historical Debt, August 23rd 2019 More

A Look At Manitou BF's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Manitou BF had liabilities of €652.1m due within a year, and liabilities of €214.7m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €98.0m as well as receivables valued at €479.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €289.5m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Manitou BF is worth €718.8m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Manitou BF's net debt is only 1.0 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 72.0 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. On top of that, Manitou BF grew its EBIT by 42% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Manitou BF can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Manitou BF recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.