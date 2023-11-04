Manitou Springs Carnegie Library Restoration gets $1,000 donation
The money comes from a 22-year-old that's been dealing with her own disabilities since she was hit by a car as a kid. The money is intended for ADA accessibility upgrades.
The money comes from a 22-year-old that's been dealing with her own disabilities since she was hit by a car as a kid. The money is intended for ADA accessibility upgrades.
Microsoft is always moving forward in the field of accessibility, especially in gaming, where its Xbox Adaptive Controller and other features help gamers with disabilities play however is comfortable for them. A couple new updates and a touching short video on how games fit into the rehabilitation process mark the company's accessibility highlight month. One update many gamers will appreciate is the ability to remap buttons on the Xbox Elite 2 controller or the XAC to pretty much any keyboard key.
Can you buy a car with a credit card? Yes, it's technically possible, but it's not the best idea. Here's why.
Arrival set out eight years ago to make electric vehicle production "radically more efficient." Arrival trumpeted how its automated microfactories would simultaneously churn out electric vans for UPS, cars for Uber drivers and buses for the U.K., Italy and California. The company reported Friday in a regulatory filing that it missed another deadline to file its 2022 annual report, putting it out of compliance with the Nasdaq Exchange.
This year, let the food come to you! Check out all the ways you can have a Thanksgiving meal delivered to your door.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
Solo Stove just unveiled its Black Friday sale, allowing consumers to get up to $145 off fire pit bundles. Other products, like the Pi Prime pizza oven, are also on sale.
Stalions has been accused of purchasing tickets to games of future Michigan opponents in his name for games and transferring them to various friends and acquaintances.
Is the 60-second rule worth adopting? Sarah Akram, the founder of Sarah Akram Skincare, shares her thoughts. The post Expert weighs in on whether or not you should wash your face for at least 60 seconds appeared first on In The Know.
Of course, Creed's "Higher" played when players took the stage.
The NBA is certainly putting all of its weight into making sure the public knows the league office feels the in-season tournament is important. Which means sooner or later, you’ll feel it’s important.
Juice up! The Ainope adapter is the answer if you don't have USB charging ports in your vehicle.
If you cheat on your taxes, Republicans want your vote.
A third longtime Barcelona teammate is joining Lionel Messi in Miami.
Instantly up the style factor of your brisk-weather wardrobe for just $45.
Black leather is considered an all-year neutral and these brown leather bags from Coach Outlet are hundreds of dollars off for a limited time!
Black Friday may be weeks away but these brands are already rolling out the best tech sales of the year. Save hundreds of dollars on these major tech brands.
Been meaning to cut the cord and eliminate that cable bill? This genius gadget can do just that.
The popular kids' song has shot to new fame on TikTok, where it's been remixed and inspired dances. The post What is the ‘A Ram Sam Sam’ song on TikTok? appeared first on In The Know.
Some of our fave savings: highly rated headphones for nearly 80% off, a Shark vac reduced by over $100, and so, so much more.
"Alandria Maddox is an exceptional student and an integral part of the drum majors that lead the Sound of the Natural State." The post Arkansas State University student Alandria Maddox wins homecoming queen and makes history as first Black woman drum major appeared first on In The Know.