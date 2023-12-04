Manitowoc apartment complex shooting: No one hurt; 2 Two Rivers teens in custody

MANITOWOC — Two teens from Two Rivers are in custody after multiple shots were fired at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Meadowbrook Drive shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Manitowoc Police Department said in a news release officers were sent to the complex for the report the suspect fired at an unoccupied vehicle, but soon received other reports from residents they had bullets go into their apartments.

Officers arrived and learned the identity of the suspect and an additional accomplice. It was also confirmed the residents were in their apartments when they heard the bullets come into their homes. None of the apartment residents was injured from multiple rounds that were fired, police said.

The suspects were identified as a 17-year-old and 16-year-old from Two Rivers. The location of the suspects was conveyed to the Police Department and the two surrendered to officers in the 1100 block of Memorial Drive in Manitowoc. The gun was recovered at that location and determined to be stolen, police said.

The 17-year-old male was held at the Manitowoc County Jail on 12 counts of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, six counts of criminal damage to property, one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, one count of receiving stolen property, one count of disorderly conduct, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Police said that because of his age, the 16-year-old was held at the Sheboygan County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of party to the crimes of 12 counts of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, six counts of criminal damage to property, one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, one count of receiving stolen property, and one count of disorderly conduct

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6551, or provide anonymous tips via the P3 app.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc apartment complex shooting: 2 Two Rivers teens arrested