Manitowoc Aquatic Center passes on sale, a Sleigh Rally and more news in weekly dose

MANITOWOC — Nothing should get you more in the mood for summer than the recently concluded spate of heavy snow, blustery winds, and below-zero and single-digit temperatures.

Keep summer dreaming by preparing for the Manitowoc Family Aquatic Center season.

The center, 940 N. 18th St., will open in June, but 2024 season memberships, punch cards and day passes are available now. They can be ordered at the Recreation Office at the Manitowoc Senior Center, 3330 Custer St., or by calling 920-686-3060.

Season membership for the pool or mini golf is $50 per person or $75 per person for a combo pool/mini-golf membership. Punch cards are $50 for 10 punches, are good for the pool or mini-golf, and can be used by multiple people.

The Aquatic Center’s website says the season will run June 8-Aug. 18. Learn more at https://www.manitowoc.org/774/Aquatic-Center-Mini-Golf.

Now, on to more news from throughout the community in this week’s weekly dose.

Sleigh Rally set at Manitowoc County Historical Society

Join Manitowoc County Historical Society for a day of fun in the snow from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Feb. 10.

Pinecrest Village’s winter wonderland will host a Sleigh Rally that day. Watch horse-drawn sleighs go zipping through a course and vote for your favorite.

While you're there, enjoy a warm beverage in the Two Creeks Town Hall or take a turn with your own sled down the iconic Pinecrest hill in the village.

A sleigh crests the hill near the Sorenson House at Manitowoc County Historical Society.

The Historical Society said that according to historians, getting about in winter via sleigh over snow-packed roads was easier and smoother than navigating bumpy roads at other times of the year. Also, sleigh bells were for safety, not just for decoration. The jingling sound prevented collisions since sleighs slid so silently over the snow. As writer Samuel G. Goodrich observed in 1840: “… a sleigh and horse go so quietly and noiselessly on the snow that some warning to the ear is necessary, especially at night …”

A Sleigh Rally is all about nostalgia, the society said. There are still winter mornings when the smoke from a wood stove wisps into clear skies and you can almost relive life as it was 100 years ago.

General admission for the Sleigh Rally is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for youth 4-17, and children younger than 4 years of age are free. General admission is always free for members. Purchase tickets when you arrive or pre-purchase admission tickets.

The Historical Society is at 924 Pinecrest Road in Manitowoc. For more information, contact the museum at 920-684-4445.

Presentation on Two Rivers’ Becker Manufacturing Co. coming Jan. 28

The public is invited to the Two Rivers Historical Society’s triannual meeting Jan. 28.

The free event begins at 1 p.m. with refreshments followed by a brief business meeting. Then, from 2:15 to 3 p.m., learn about the history of Becker Manufacturing Co., a Two Rivers gray iron foundry that was established in 1905 by Frank T. Becker.

Steve Becker stands in front of a wall wrap at the Washington House Museum that depicts the Becker Manufacturing Co. history and some of its products.

Steve Becker of Two Rivers and his siblings will share the history of their grandfather and his foundry with a visual presentation in the Grand Ballroom of The Washington House, 1622 Jefferson St., Two Rivers. An accessible stair lift is available for anyone needing assistance to the second floor. Call The Washington House at 920-793-2490 with any questions.

Frank T. Becker was a Manitowoc native who learned the foundry trade after leaving school. He worked in Manitowoc and Milwaukee foundries for 14 years prior to starting his business at 1701 12th St., Two Rivers (now home to the Historic Farm Museum). The foundry staff made gray iron and semi-steel castings weighing only several ounces up to 5,000 pounds.

Don’t miss the Tropical Blast

Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve in Two Rivers is ready to have a “blast” again.

The eighth annual Tropical Blast fundraiser is set for Feb. 24 at Sepia Chapel, 1820 Jefferson St., in Two Rivers.

“We are celebrating our 50th anniversary this year, so we’ve got some really special things planned,” said Nancy Nabak, communication coordinator at Woodland Dunes, in a news release.

Nabak said the target of the event is to raise more than $50,000 to support nature-based education and conservation programs.

“We’ll start with a cocktail hour filled with Caribbean music, then dinner catered by Courthouse Pub, and a special raffle with real pineapples and a chance to win an $1,100 REI kayak,” Nabak said.

A wine raffle and oral and silent auctions will also be held, led by Master of Ceremonies Eric Westphal of 103.1 WOGB Radio.

A few surprises will be sprinkled into the night as well, Nabak added.

Suggested attire is resort casual, beach formal.

Must-have auction items to bid on include a life-sized pair of indigo buntings carved by world carving champion Gary Eigenberger, a $4,000 value; rustic cabin stays in Door County, spa packages, private wine and appetizer tastings, and more.

Reservations sell out early and deadline to register is Feb. 9. People can register by calling 920-793-4007 or going to https://www.woodlanddunes.org/tropical-blast/.

Chordsmen offer singing Valentines

The Clipper City Chordsmen will again be singing and delivering Valentines this year.

Feb. 14, quartets will tour the lakeshore and rural areas responding to those placing orders.

Quartets have experience singing in homes, at jobs, in schools and even in grocery stores.

The Clipper City Chordsmen's singing Valentines come complete with roses.

Recipients receive a rose, a Valentine’s Day card and a special song presentation.

Orders can be placed for delivery between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Deadline is Feb. 12. A limited number are available.

To place an order, call 920-973-6691 or 920-980-5743, or go to https://clippercitychordsmen.org/singing-valentines/. Each singing Valentine is $50.

