Manitowoc County Airport lands funding, and more in the latest 'Watchdog Wednesday' report

MANITOWOC — Manitowoc County Airport has landed a $144,000 grant.

In a Dec. 1 news release announcing the grant, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, said, "Our Wisconsin airports are vital to our economy and way of life."

The funding comes from the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Grants, which are funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Through the Airport Improvement Grants program, more than $38 million was given to Wisconsin airports this month.

Now, here's more government-related news from across Manitowoc County in your "Watchdog Wednesday report.

Residents invited to discuss South 30th Street reconstruction project

City of Manitowoc is developing plans to reconstruct South 30th Street from south of the Dewey Street intersection to just north of the Viebahn Street intersection.

An informational meeting about the project is set for 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at Manitowoc City Hall.

The event will include a short presentation on the project, which is planned for the summer of 2026, and a discussion with attending citizens on the design concepts and other comments citizens wish to give.

Nomination papers for 2024 spring election available

Dec. 1 was first day for candidates of local elections to circulate nomination papers for the 2024 spring election. All nomination paperwork must be filed by 5 p.m. Jan. 2, 2024

More about local elections can be found at the MyVote Wisconsin website, myvote.wi.gov.

Two Rivers winter parking ban suspended, except for snow events

The ban on overnight parking in the city of Two Rivers during the winter season has been suspended until there is a snow event.

According to City Manager Greg Buckley at the Dec. 4 City Council meeting, out of the 105 days that the parking ban was in effect last year, it was only enforced 12 days because of snow.

"If it snows, there's still a parking ban," Buckley said. "Frankly, people have been very good about it (observing the parking ban during snow events)."

