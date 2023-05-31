Manitowoc County court sentences Two Rivers man to 4 years in prison for August 2022 armed robbery

The exterior of the Manitowoc County Courthouse as seen, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Manitowoc, Wis.

MANITOWOC - Travis Loucks, a 32-year-old Two Rivers man, was sentenced to four years in state prison earlier this month after being convicted of armed robbery.

Loucks was arrested Aug. 28, 2022, after Two Rivers police connected him as a suspect in an armed robbery that took place in the 3300 block of Riverview Drive, Two Rivers.

According to the criminal complaint, Loucks approached the victim while they were getting some items from their car and he "motioned to the firearm he had concealed in his right pocket and stated he wanted the money owed to him."

When the victim said they didn't have the money, they both went into the residence where Loucks threatened a second victim with his handgun until they sent him $75 through CashApp. Loucks left after he received the money.

According to the complaint, Loucks was found that same day at a residence on Roosevelt Avenue, along with the handgun, bullets for the handgun and illegal drugs, including methamphetamine and fentanyl.

He was convicted of armed robbery with threat of force, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm while convicted of a felony.

During a sentencing hearing May 9 in Manitowoc County Circuit Court, Loucks was sentenced to four years in state prison on all three counts to run concurrently. He will also serve four years of extended supervision with conditions that include counseling, maintaining sobriety and full-time employment, and no contact with either victim.

