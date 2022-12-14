Manitowoc County court sentences woman in high-speed chase in which squad cars were rammed and deputy and canine hurt

Fulfilling our obligation: This report is part of the Herald Times Reporter's mission to follow criminal cases from arrest to their conclusion.

MANITOWOC - A 30-year-old Manitowoc County woman was sentenced to 18 months in state prison for her involvement in a car chase with police that resulted in the injuring of a Manitowoc County sheriff's deputy and canine.

Jessica N. Loney, along with 28-year-old Juan P. Flores, was arrested April 16 and charged with reckless endangerment, causing injury to a police animal and possession of drugs.

Loney and Flores were suspected of leading deputies in a pursuit when deputies tried to stop a stolen vehicle that was being driven recklessly on U.S. 10 near Village Drive in the town of Manitowoc Rapids.

The driver, Flores, reached speeds above 100 mph as he fled from law enforcement. He turned onto Industrial Drive near Reedsville, which is a dead-end road. He then rammed police vehicles with enough force that the airbags deployed. Flores then tried running, but was caught and arrested.

Loney, who was the passenger, then took the wheel and used the vehicle to push two squad cars out of the way and flee. In the process, she almost hit deputies and pinched a canine between two vehicles.

Deputies then pursued Loney and arrested her after the vehicle was stopped and landed in a ditch.

Loney was charged with 10 felonies — two counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of bail jumping, causing injury to a police animal, driving a vehicle without the owner's consent, using a vehicle to flee an officer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs. She was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

During a sentencing hearing Nov. 22, Loney was sentenced to 18 months in state prison on the first count of reckless endangerment, followed by four years and six months of extended supervision. She was also sentenced to one year in state prison on one count of bail jumping, one year in state prison on causing injury to a police animal, one year in state prison on using a vehicle to flee an officer, and one year in state prison on possession of methamphetamine, all of which will run concurrent with the sentence on the first count of reckless endangerment.

Flores was charged with one felony count of reckless endangerment, one felony count of driving a vehicle without the owner's consent, one felony count of using a vehicle to flee an officer, one misdemeanor county of resisting or obstructing an officer and one misdemeanor count of hit and run. Flores has not been convicted of any charges related to this incident and is still undergoing the court's process.

