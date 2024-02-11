Manitowoc County faith leaders sign letter denouncing white supremacy, racism

Here is this week’s letter to the editor of the Herald Times Reporter. See our letters policy below for details about how to share your views.

Manitowoc County faith leaders commit 'to overcome the hate inherent in white supremacy and the legacy of racism'

In celebration of National Black History Month, we, the below-signed faith leaders want to affirm that equity and justice for all people is a fundamental teaching of the Bible.

White supremacy and racism stand in stark, irreconcilable contradiction to God’s intention for humanity. White supremacy and racism reject part of the human family and are utterly contrary to God’s Word made incarnate in Jesus. These stances are idolatries that elevate human-created hierarchies over God’s freely given grace and love. These beliefs are lies about the human family, for they seek to say that some people are less than other people. White supremacy and racism are lies about God because they falsely claim that God favors some people over the entirety of creation.

Yet, even as we celebrate Black History Month, we acknowledge the complicity of our faith traditions in the creation of white supremacy and racism. We confess the Church’s failure in challenging and disrupting white supremacy and racism. Too often, we have accepted the status quo. Too often, we have stood silent in the face of injustice and oppression.

We are struggling with how to respond to issues of white supremacy and racism that have returned to the forefront of our culture. We recognize that there is no simple answer. What we know for sure is that we cannot be silent while our siblings are being targeted simply for the color of their skin.

As faith leaders, we commit to working with our communities to find construction positive, kind ways to overcome the hate inherent in white supremacy and the legacy of racism. Together, let’s transform our communities.

Grace and Peace,

The Rev. Dr. Colie Bettivia (United Church of Christ), Grace Congregational UCC, Two Rivers

The Rev. Dr. Steve Butler (United Church of Christ), Retired

Virginia Finnel, Lay Minister (Unitarian Universalist Association), Lakeshore UU Fellowship

The Rev. Dr. Bruce Hanstedt (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America), Retired

James Hollahan, Lay Minister (Unitarian Universalist Association), Lakeshore UU Fellowship

Linda Hunter, Lay Minister (Unitarian Universalist Association), Lakeshore UU Fellowship

The Rev. Dan Borchers (United Church of Christ)

Roxanne Miner, OFS (Roman Catholic), Director of Mission and Pastoral Care, Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital, Manitowoc

The Rev. Dan Lyman (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America), Faith Lutheran Church, Valders

The Rev. Sheryle Lyman (Presbyterian Church USA), Retired

Barbara Spies, OFS (Roman Catholic), Director of Mission Services & Pastoral Care, Felician Village, Manitowoc

The Rev. Dr. Patrick W. Schultz (United Methodist Church & United Church of Christ), St. Mark UCC, Cleveland & St. James UCC, Newton

The Rev. Dr. Matthew L. Sauer (Presbyterian Church USA & United Church of Christ), First Presbyterian Church, Manitowoc & Peace UCC, Manitowoc

The Rev. Brian Staude (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America & The Episcopal Church), St. James Episcopal Church, Manitowoc

The Rev. Andrew Wendle (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America), First Lutheran Church, Manitowoc

The Rev. Heather Yerion-Keck (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America), St. Paul Lutheran Church, Manitowoc & Calvary Lutheran Church, Two Rivers

More letters to the editor: Click here to read more letters to the editor of the Herald Times Reporter

Our letters policy

Letters to the editor are published in the order in which they are received and letter-writers are limited to having one letter published per month. Letters can be emailed to htrnews@htrnews.com and Editor Brandon Reid at breid@gannett.com. Letters must meet specific guidelines, including being no more than 250 words and be from local authors or on topics of local interest. All submissions must include the name of the person who wrote the letter, their city of residence and a contact phone number. Letters are edited as needed for style, grammar, length, fairness, accuracy and libel.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc County faith leaders address white supremacy, racism