Manitowoc County jury finds Two Rivers man guilty in 2018 death of 2-month-old girl

Alisa M. Schafer, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
The Manitowoc County Courthouse as seen, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis.
MANITOWOC - Matthew Brown-Edwards was found guilty of first-degree homicide and child abuse, both felonies, by a jury Thursday.

The jury's verdict came after a nine-day trial in Manitowoc County Circuit Court. The jury deliberated for three hours before reaching its verdict.

Brown-Edwards, a 28-year-old Two Rivers man, has been held at Manitowoc County Jail on a $150,000 bond since he was arrested in January 2018 after being accused of abusing a 2-month-old baby girl who died as a result of that abuse.

Brown-Edwards was also found guilty of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 30. First-degree reckless homicide is a Class B felony punishable by up to 60 years in prison.

