Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office investigates death of man found in wooded area in Cato

CATO - Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 42-year-old Keshena man after his body was found in a wooded area well off the roadway in the township of Cato Jan. 29.

Sheriff Dan Hartwig said in a news release Monday that the sheriff's office was notified the man's body had been found at 12:23 p.m. Jan. 29.

The release said officers responded to the scene and found the man, who was identified as Kurt Pocan Sr., of Keshena. The release said no signs of traumatic injury were observed on the body.

According to the release, investigators determined Pocan was the driver of a stolen vehicle belonging to a family member in late December 2021.

On Dec. 29, 2021, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an unoccupied disabled vehicle on Grimms Road south of U.S. Highway 10. Deputies checked the surrounding area and were unable to locate the driver or evidence indicating the driver's direction of travel from the vehicle. The ignition key was in the on position inside the vehicle, and it’s believed the vehicle ran out of gas. The vehicle was recovered approximately a half mile from where Pocan was found Jan. 29.

Results of an autopsy are pending. The sheriff's office said hypothermia is believed to be a factor in the death.

The case remains under investigation by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office and the Menominee Tribal Police.

