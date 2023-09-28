Manitowoc County trial starts next week for man accused of killing 17-year-old Malachi Moore in 2021

MANITOWOC - Joshua I. Walcott is expected to appear in court Oct. 2 for the start of his jury trial on charges of first-degree homicide, stemming from the 2021 death of 17-year-old Malachi Moore in Two Rivers.

Walcott, 21, has been held at Manitowoc County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond since his arrest on May 17, 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, Walcott and Moore were arguing inside a Two Rivers residence before Moore was shot. Walcott told police he saw a gun on the floor while they were arguing and picked it up.

In interviews with police, Walcott said, "I guess I pulled the trigger. ... It just went off."

He also said he didn't know why he shot Moore, nor did he understand how it led up to that.

Witnesses told police Walcott appeared drunk or impaired and had been drinking prior to the shooting.

A second victim, who was not named in the criminal complaint, was at the Two Rivers residence when Walcott came into the bathroom as she was changing. According to the criminal complaint, she told police Moore took a video of Walcott trying to solicit sex from her and exposing himself to her and then threatened to send that video to Walcott’s girlfriend. She told police she heard Moore and Walcott arguing about the video in a separate room, with Walcott telling Moore to erase it.

In addition to the homicide charge, Walcott has also been charged with two felony charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child, felony attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child, felony possession of a firearm while convicted of a felony, felony expose a child to harmful descriptions, and felony bail jumping.

The jury trial is scheduled to start Oct. 2 at the Manitowoc County Courthouse with Judge Jerilyn Dietz presiding and run through Oct. 6.

Five other men were arrested at the Two Rivers residence on May 17, 2021:

Malik R. Thomson, 23 : Thomson was charged with felony possession of THC with intent to deliver and misdemeanor carry a concealed weapon. He appeared Sept. 12 for a plea/sentencing hearing during which his sentence was withheld and he was given two years of probation.

Todd P. Mueller, 48 : Mueller was charged with two felony counts of chronic neglect of a child. On June 21, 2022, he was convicted of both charges, but his sentence was withheld and he was instead placed on probation for two years.

Rodney Anderson, 22 : Anderson was charged with felony harboring or aiding a felon and six counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. On Jan. 4, he was convicted of the felony charge and his sentence was withheld. Instead, he was placed on three years of probation. The six bail jumping charges were dismissed.

Kaden Jones, 21 : Jones was charged with misdemeanor bail jumping, but those charges were dismissed.

William Lowe, 22: Lowe was held at Manitowoc County Jail on a probation hold, but no charges were filed.

