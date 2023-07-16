Manitowoc County vote on $30M courthouse dome renovations calls for revisiting 0.5% sales tax, in this week's letter to the editor

The top of the Manitowoc County Courthouse as seen, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Manitowoc, Wis.

Here is this week’s letter to the editor of the Herald Times Reporter. See our letters policy below for details about how to share your views.

As Manitowoc County Board preps to vote on $30M courthouse dome renovations, time to revisit 0.5% sales tax

The Manitowoc County Board will vote July 18 on whether to proceed with renovation of the 116-year-old courthouse dome, window replacements, and HVAC at a cost not to exceed $30 million in principal.

70% of the cost, $21 million, is for the dome renovation.

With interest and fees, the total debt for our county’s 36,000-plus taxpayers will be approximately $45 million.

The funds would be borrowed in three $10 million bond issues over the next three years. Property taxpayers would pay it over 20-25 years.

As of the end of 2021 – the last year financial records are available - the amount of debt our county records report from 2006 to 2021 is $74 million.

Despite that, County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer opposes a “half cent on a dollar spent” sales tax, claiming it is “oppressive and cruel.”

Estimates of sales tax revenue are $7-$9 million per year.

Manitowoc County is one of four Wisconsin counties that doesn’t receive revenue from a sales tax.

Over Ziegelbauer’s tenure since 2006, the amounts of debt in his adopted budgets was $44 million.

That’s 68% more debt than Ziegelbauer’s adopted budgets’ debt service amounts.

We know a budget is only a plan but missing the mark by almost 70% is a big miss.

Interested citizens wishing to express their opinions should contact their board supervisor.

The county board meeting will be at 6 p.m. July 18 at the Heritage Center, 1701 Michigan Ave.

Maura “Chip” Yost

Centerville

