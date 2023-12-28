Here are Manitowoc County's 2023 People of the Year

MANITOWOC COUNTY — This past year has seen a lot of ups and downs for Manitowoc County.

In November, Manitowoc received national attention when it was picked by national late-night television host John Oliver to place a billboard for his campaign in the New Zealand Bird of the Century contest. This led to several mentions during John Oliver’s show, “Last Week Tonight,” and one on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show.”

An image of the billboard captured during the Nov. 5 episode of "Last Week Tonight" with host John Oliver.

On a more local scale, the Manitowoc Public School District was featured in several articles for things such as a spring referendum for a $61.7 million in increased spending limits over the next five years, two new members elected to the Board of Education, a change in the school’s curriculum, and the return of free meals for all students.

The Manitowoc County Board of Supervisors dedicated many hours of their time to explore the viability of renovating the courthouse dome. The board also approved the county’s first Narcan vending machine.

Both cities of Manitowoc and Two Rivers continued building their own tourism departments. However, the lawsuit by the Manitowoc Area Visitor & Convention Bureau against the city of Manitowoc resulted in an order to enter a new agreement for tourism services.

The city of Manitowoc acquired the site of the former Lakeshore Edgewater Plaza Mall this year, marking a small change in the site that has been vacant for years.

Reporter Patti Zarling also shared her experience as a volunteer docent (tour guide) at an historic Door County island lighthouse earlier this year.

There were changes in the area’s businesses as well this year. Grizzly’s expanded into the former Casa di Amici building on Washington Street. The Inn on Maritime Bay completed renovations that complement the hotel’s unrestricted view of Lake Michigan. Amerequip also completed construction, this time for an addition to its manufacturing facility in Kiel.

While the community has weathered many changes and challenges this year, it’s the people who have truly made the county shine.

The Herald Times Reporter began searching for our annual People of the Year in November, when we asked for reader nominations for people who have made a difference in the community in 2023. We received numerous nominations and we added some of our own as well.

Our staff then narrowed the list down to these people, who are our 2023 Manitowoc County People of the Year.

Manitowoc's late-night moment: Manitowoc dubbed 'Paris of America' by late night talk show host John Oliver

Parents and citizens who fought for free school meals

This summer, Manitowoc Public School District Superintendent James Feil made the decision to stop utilizing the Community Eligibility Provision, a national program that allows schools to provide lunch and breakfast free of charge to students. This meant that, starting with the 2023-2024 school year, students were charged up to $3.75 for a meal, unless their parent or guardian applied for and were approved to receive free or reduced-price meals.

The MPSD had previously offered universally free meals to all families during the COVID-19 pandemic and through the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

In September, after the decision had become widely known, parents and citizens attended the Board of Education meetings in droves, offering comments as they were able to during public input in support of reinstating free meals for students.

Community members fill the board room at the Manitowoc Public School District's office during a public meeting Oct. 10.

Supporters of the free meals program also wrote letters to the Herald Times Reporter and organized a community forum about the history of school lunches in the Manitowoc Public School District and the benefits of the Community Eligibility Provision.

At the end of October, Feil made the decision to resume the Community Eligibility Provision and students were once again given free meals starting Nov. 6.

Linda Gratz and Stacey Eck were nominated by readers for recognition of their efforts to have the free meals reinstated for MPSD students.

Full story: Manitowoc schools to resume free meals for all students Nov. 6

Visit Manitowoc and Manitowoc Sunrise Rotary, for organizing the inaugural Sand Sculpting Festival

More than 8,000 people attended the first-ever Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival held at Red Arrow Park and Beach in Manitowoc this summer.

The festival was organized by the Manitowoc Sunrise Rotary and Visit Manitowoc, the city’s tourism department.

“Manitowoc shined to thousands as we hosted the inaugural Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival,” Visit Manitowoc Director Courtney Hansen said in a July news release. “The event showcased Red Arrow Park and Beach to both visitors and residents and proved that this area can become the site for other exciting events in summers to come.”

The three-day July event consisted of hands-on lessons, sand sculpting demonstrations, a kids’ area, live music, food, drinks and vendors. Organizers said they plan to host the festival again in 2024.

Visitors to the Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival are greeted with a sculpture at Red Arrow Park and Beach, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Manitowoc, Wis.

Full story: Here’s how many people attended Manitowoc's inaugural Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival

Anthony Lambrecht, for leading the creation of a fourth Circuit Court branch in Manitowoc County

Anthony Lambrecht was elected in the 2023 spring election as Manitowoc County’s fourth Circuit Court judge, a branch that was newly created earlier this year and began processing cases in August.

“The local court system is very overburdened, so this (Branch 4) will definitely help out,” he said after the election.

The new Circuit Court branch was announced in 2022 and Lambrecht announced his bid for judge soon after. He ran unopposed in the April election.

Lambrecht joined Mark Rohrer, Robert Dewane and Jerilyn Dietz on the roster of county judges.

Full story: Manitowoc County will soon have four Circuit Court branches. Here's what to know.

Angel and George Mueller, for pushing for national laws to increase access to epinephrine

Angel and George Mueller pose at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Louisiana. They were invited to talk about epinephrine access and training to over 300 medical students.

Angel and George Mueller have been instrumental in advocating for laws in Wisconsin and several other states to increase access to epinephrine, a life-saving medication for people experiencing anaphylactic shock. The laws are named Dillon’s Law, after the Muellers’ son who died in 2018 after a bee sting caused him to go into anaphylactic shock.

This year, they have made strides in pushing for a national law that would affect all 50 states. In June, U.S. Reps. Glenn Grothman and Debbie Dingell introduced Dillon’s Law to the U.S. House of Representatives. Grothman is a Republican who represents Wisconsin’s Sixth Congressional District and Dingell is a Democrat who represents Michigan’s Sixth Congressional District.

The pair were also invited to speak at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Louisiana this summer. More than 300 medical students attended their talk, both in person and via Zoom. After that, the Muellers were invited to speak at other medical colleges in Tennessee, Illinois and Arkansas.

Full story: Dillon’s Law championed in Washington, D.C.: Your latest Manitowoc ‘Watchdog Wednesday’ report

John Stelzer, for growing Roncalli Catholic Schools

John Stelzer, president of Roncalli Catholic Schools

John Stelzer, president of Roncalli Catholic Schools, has been leading the way to secure $20 million in funding to build a new school on Michigan Avenue in Manitowoc. The new 80,000-square-foot school will service students in a four-county area for generations to come.

Catholic education is a life-long tradition for Stelzer. He was a student-athlete at Roncalli High School, playing basketball, baseball and football, before graduating in 1981. He earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Norbert College and a master’s degree from St. Mary’s University.

Stelzer began his career at Roncalli in 1985. He served as a social studies teacher, held various roles in the area of development, and coached baseball, football and girls' basketball.

He became president of Roncalli High School in 2004. In 2020, he oversaw the formation of Roncalli Catholic Schools, in which Roncalli merged with St. Francis of Assisi Schools. This transition led to the creation of Roncalli Elementary School and Roncalli Middle School, which joined with the high school to form the Roncalli school system.

His enthusiasm and dedication to grow Roncalli Catholic Schools make him a 2023 Person of the Year.

Full story: Roncalli Catholic Schools to build on Michigan Avenue after Holy Family College site study

Damon Ryan, for his decades of service to the community

Damon Ryan of Seehafer Broadcasting

Long-time area radio personality Damon Ryan retired from his full-time duties and his morning news show Nov. 7, the same day he was hired by Seehafer Broadcasting 46 earlier in 1977.

Ryan, a 50-year veteran news reporter and the voice of WOMT News for decades, did not drop the mic completely. He continues to broadcast high school sports, including football, basketball and hockey with Seehafer. He began his long career at WGSY in Peru, Illinois, WNAM-AM in Neenah and WMKC-FM in Oshkosh.

In 1977, he got a call from the late Don Seehafer to come to WOMT. He worked with radio host Lee Douglas for 35 years, and as part of the morning Lee and Damon Show for 12 years.

For his decades of service to the community, Ryan is named Person of the Year.

Full story: Damon Ryan is hanging up the mic at WOMT after 50 years — although not completely

Big Blue Crane builders, for keeping the Lakeshore's long maritime industry history alive

Drone image of two blue cranes being completed at Broadwind Heavy Fabrications in Manitowoc

A contract with the U.S. Navy has kept the long maritime industry tradition alive in the Lakeshore area.

The ongoing project kicked off with “Big Blue,” the giant blue crane manufactured in the heart of the city in 2021. That original crane became a social media sensation, with folks following its journey by barge from Broadwind Heavy Fabrications to a Navel shipyard in Maine.

Two cranes, around 200 feet tall, are now in the final stages of construction at Broadwind and are expected to make similar journeys in 2024. These cranes were designed and contracted by the Finnish company Konecranes, and components were made by Broadwind.

They are part of a U.S. Navy contract and will be used to service submarine fleets. The two new cranes will also travel to Naval shipyards via barge, this time to the Pacific Ocean.

One will go to Washington state and the other to Hawaii. They will travel through the Great Lakes and then along the East Coast on the Atlantic. They will pass through the Panama Canal, and then either up the Pacific Northwest or to the Hawaiian Islands.

These cranes, in a way, harken to the community’s long shipbuilding history. During World War II, the Manitowoc Shipbuilding Company built 28 submarines for the U.S. Navy.

For these reasons, the builders of the blue cranes were named People of the Year.

Full story: ‘Big Blue’ cranes being built in Manitowoc will soon be shipped to Washington and Hawaii

Jenn’s Java owner Jennifer Backus, for 20 years of business on Washington Street despite initial naysayers

Jenn's Java owner Jennifer Backus (right) with her partner, Aaron.

For two decades, Jenn’s Java has been serving cups of joe under the motto, “Come for the coffee, stay for the conversations.”

Jennifer Backus opened the popular café, 1124 Washington St., in summer 2003, and has been celebrating 20 years in business with a variety of special deals and smiles throughout the year.

“Owning a business can be one of the hardest, but more rewarding, adventures in the world,” she said. “I’m so glad I decided to embark on this journey. We’ve survived pipes bursting, syrup shelves collapsing, life-threatening medical emergencies, major renovations, COVID and the ice cream machine from hell.”

Backus opened the shop at a time when today’s widespread coffee culture was getting off the ground. Starbucks fueled the public’s desire for specialty coffee on-the-go in the mid-1990s.

The cry for coffee — along with free Wi-Fi in the 2000s — led to the emergence of many mom-and-pop coffee houses in those years.

Jenn’s Java carved a unique model by offering store space for local artists and vendors, and began serving muffins, cookies, sandwiches and soups.

Backus created the large dining space with lots of tables, chairs and couches that can be moved around to make a living-room feel for groups such as book clubs or meet-and-greets.

She says owning the shop hasn’t always been easy, but she has no regrets.

“To the naysayers, my old boss who asked, ‘What were you thinking?’ when she toured the building, to the bank that had no faith, to city government who doesn’t seem to care much beyond Eighth Street, I say, ‘Thank you, you just add fuel to my fire,’” Backus said.

For her dedication and belief that downtown Manitowoc needed and would support this downtown community hub, Backus was named a Person of the Year.

Full story: Jenn's Java in Manitowoc marks 20 years of coffee, community and connection

Kiel girls' soccer, for winning the school's first-ever team championship

Kiel began competing in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association in 1929 and until the girls' soccer team won the WIAA Division 4 state championship June 17, the school had never won a team championship.

Kiel coach Mike Pritchard said after the championship the players will be legends in the school.

The Raiders defeated Cedar Grove-Belgium 6-5 in double overtime with Taylor Schad setting the single-game D4 record with four goals in the game.

Full story: 'They'll be legends': Kiel girls soccer wins first state championship in school's almost 100-year history

Mikaela Helling, Two Rivers track and field, for winning a state championship in sweltering heat

Two Rivers' Mikaela Helling runs the 3,200 relay at the Pam Kjono Invitational indoor track meet, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Manitowoc, Wis.

Mikaela Helling won the WIAA Division 2 girls' 3,200-meter championship June 3, battling sweltering heat.

With temperatures on the track reaching triple digits, Helling crossed the finish line with a time of 10 minutes and 59:57 seconds.

Full story: Two Rivers' Mikaela Helling and Sheboygan Falls' Conner Murphy beat heat, all competitors to win state titles in 3,200

Adam Backus, Mishicot football, for overcoming injury to earn all-conference honors

Mishicot’s Adam Backus (21) and Sturgeon Bay’s Bryce Ptzak (81) battle for the ball, Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Mishicot, Wis.

Adam Backus suffered a Grade 5 splenic rupture, which is when the spleen is either shattered or complete devascularization of the entire organ takes place, during practice last October during a routine collision. It wasn’t guaranteed Backus would be able to come back for his senior season for the Mishicot football team, but not only did he come back, he intercepted five passes as a defensive back to earn first team All-Packerland Conference honors as well as being named high honorable mention by the Associated Press.

Full story: Mishicot's Adam Backus thankful for senior football season after life-threatening injury

Chase Matthias, Two Rivers football and wrestling, for proving greatness as a multi-sport standout athlete

Two Rivers’ Chase Matthias (28) carries the ball against Luxemburg-Casco, Friday, November 3, 2023, in Two Rivers, Wis.

Chase Matthias ended his football career with the Two Rivers Raiders holding nearly every single game, season and career rushing record in program history.

Raiders coach Kevin Shillcox said Matthias is likely the greatest player in school history. His 5,991 yards are seventh in state history and his 405 tackles on defense are also a school record.

Full story: WIAA Level 3 football: Two Rivers' season ends in heartbreak, Reedsville moves on

Matthias was named first team all-state by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association at both running back and linebacker.

Matthias also finished second at 195 pounds at the WIAA Division 2 state wrestling championships Feb. 25, proving he’s more than a one-sport standout.

Did we miss someone? Reader nominations were sought in November, but did we miss someone you thought was deserving? Share your feedback. Contact Herald Times Reporter Editor Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com.

