Manitowoc farmers’ market could move, Two Rivers raises garbage sticker prices: Watchdog Wednesday

MANITOWOC — The Manitowoc Public Infrastructure Committee will continue discussions this week on moving the farmers' market from the parking lot on Quay Street owned by Briess to South Eighth Street.

The move would result in the market being on South Eighth Street, with a portion of South Eighth Street closed to traffic during market hours.

Discussion during the Public Infrastructure Committee meeting will feature the results from a survey of downtown businesses by the Community Development Department on their opinions about moving the farmers' market.

The agenda to the committee meeting set for Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. can be found on the city's website, manitowoc.org, along with the attached memo giving more details about the project and the survey.

This year's Downtown Manitowoc Farmers’ Market season begins May 4 and runs 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday through October. The current location is the parking lot across the street from the library at 720 Quay St.

New City of Two Rivers garbage stickers for sale

The price of garbage stickers for the city of Two Rivers is changing to $3 this year and those new stickers are now available for people to buy.

People will have until March 3 to use their $2.50 stickers, but starting March 4, only the new stickers will be accepted.

People will also be able to turn in any unused $2.50 stickers at City Hall after March 4 for a credit to purchase the new stickers.

United Way Manitowoc County announces new director of impact strategies

Ben Peters is the new director of impact strategies for United Way Manitowoc County and will oversee the organization's three initiatives — basic needs, early childhood and youth development.

"The director of impact strategies position is an investment in our community," Executive Director Ashley Bender said in a news release Feb. 2. "With the addition of this role, United Way has the capacity to develop a comprehensive and coordinated approach to collaboration with other nonprofits and move the needle on very complex problems such as homelessness, food insecurity, lack of child care and access to critical services like mental health care."

According to the release, Peters will focus on building a network of local partners, donors and people who care about ensuring the basic needs of our community are met. Then, with that network, Peters will work to advance the goals of the United Way and its mission to improve lives throughout Manitowoc County.

Manitowoc war hero: Manitowoc native who earned Purple Heart in WWII subject of Spielberg/Hanks mini-series ‘Masters of the Air’

Shady Lane launches Hometown Heroes Banner Program

Shady Lane, Inc., is launching its new Hometown Heroes Banner Program this month.

According to a news release Jan. 31, the program aims to honor veterans, both living and deceased, and active-duty members of the Armed Forces from Manitowoc.

Each banner will feature the individual's photo, name, brand of service and credentials. Those banners will be displayed on light poles and utility poles from Shady Lane to Red Arrow Park in Manitowoc.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize and honor the many veterans who have served and live in our community," CEO and Administrator of Shady Lane Todd Meerdink said in the news release. "We're grateful to the City of Manitowoc for approving this project unanimously and are proud to be able to highlight not only our beautiful campus, but the trail leading to the military-themed Red Arrow Park."

Information and an application can be found at shadylaneinc.com/banner. People can also email at banner@shadylaneinc.com.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Alisa M. Schafer at aschafer@gannett.com. "Watchdog Wednesday" is a weekly series that aims to give you the news you need to stay on top of local government.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc farmers' market may move, Two Rivers raises garbage stickers