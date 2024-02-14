Manitowoc farmers' market staying put, and more local government news in Watchdog Wednesday

MANITOWOC — The Downtown Farmers' Market won't be moving this year.

The Manitowoc Public Infrastructure Committee voted unanimously to put the issue of moving the market to a new location "on file" without making any motions to change the location.

The issue will still go to the full Common Council to vote on as a consent item, which are typically approved in a block with all other consent items without an individual discussion.

The discussion at the Feb. 7 Public Infrastructure Committee meeting included information from Community Development Director Adam Tegen and input from Market Manager Christine Wendell. Several market vendors also spoke to the committee.

Wendell said vendors she spoke with were comfortable using the current parking lot at 720 Quay St. (across from the library) and preferred it over alternative locations. Some even said they would stop participating in the market if it were moved to the middle of South Eighth Street.

"It's not perfect in the parking lot, but overall, vendors are happy there; their customers know where they are and where to find them," Wendell said.

The market will still need to choose an alternative location for July 27, when the parking lot will be used for Briess' Malt City Brewfest event.

Two Rivers may update ordinance on keeping animals

A view along Washington Street, Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

The Two Rivers City Council discussed changing the ordinance on keeping animals to specifically prohibit exotic and wild animals, including snakes and lizards longer than 5 feet, monkeys and other non-human primates, racoons, skunks, foxes and any other animal deemed dangerous. It would also prohibit keeping farm animals like horses and cows within the city.

A memo from Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert to City Manager Greg Buckley states the city has received an increasing number of calls related to people keeping wild, farm or exotic animals.

The Two Rivers City Council decided to table the discussion to allow for more time to iron out issues such as keeping some domestic cat breeds that are considered exotic and keeping llamas and alpacas or other animals commonly used for their fur.

The next council meeting will be Feb. 19 and the next council work session will be Feb. 26.

Mayor Justin Nickels appointed to two statewide committees

Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels explains how the public and private cooperation for the River North project came to before the ribbon cutting, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Manitowoc, Wis.

Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels has been appointed to serve on two statewide boards.

He was appointed by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Jan. 12 to serve on the Wisconsin Retirement Board through the Employee Trust Fund. Nickels will serve a five-year term as a representative of local government and municipalities.

The Wisconsin Retirement Board advises the Employee Trust Fund on matters relating to retirement for public employees, approves or rejects administrative rules, authorizes or terminates disability benefits for non-teachers, and hears appeals of disability rulings for more than 600,000 members of the Wisconsin Retirement System.

The League of Wisconsin Municipalities Board of Directors appointed Nickels to serve on the League of Wisconsin Municipalities Mutual Insurance Board of Directors.

The League of Wisconsin Municipalities Mutual Insurance covers insurance liabilities for more than 500 cities, villages and special municipal districts.

Nickels previously served on the League of Municipalities Board of Directors from 2011-2023 and was president of the League from 2021 to 2022.

Nickels also serves on the statewide Incorporation Review Board, which is responsible for ensuring that proposed new cities and villages comply with statutory standards.

