Manitowoc Harbor Freight Tools will open in the former Shopko site this month. Here's what to know about the new store.

MANITOWOC - Get your shopping lists ready.

Harbor Freight Tools will open its doors in Manitowoc Feb. 19. The tool and equipment retailer's new store will be in the former Manitowoc Shopko building, 3415 Calumet Ave.

The former Shopko site has sat empty since the store closed in April 2019 after the company’s parent, Specialty Retail Shops Holding Corp., and 12 of its subsidiaries, filed for bankruptcy.

Harbor Freight Tools says the store will only take up a portion of the former Shopko site, meaning another retailer will probably move in at some point.

The new store will be open seven days a week, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays.

The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more, according to a news release.

The new store is the 21st in Wisconsin and brought in about 25 new jobs to the community.

“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Manitowoc and all of Manitowoc County,” store manager Sorina Moody said in the release. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”

