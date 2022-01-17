Manitowoc infant's mother, grandmother accused of neglecting her; she's now in critical care

MANITOWOC – An infant's mother and grandmother were taken into custody after after they were accused of leaving the baby unfed for 21 hours, endangering her life, according to Manitowoc police.

As the newborn girl was being transported from Aurora Medical Center in Manitowoc to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, a doctor told a Manitowoc Police detective that he believed there was a less than 1% chance she would survive, according to a probably cause statement released Monday.

The women, ages 23 and 53, were arrested Friday on charges of neglecting a child causing great bodily harm. The 23-year-old woman is the infant's mother.

The baby's mother told police the girl tested positive for cocaine when she was born, according to the statement. The mother initially told police she used cocaine two weeks before the child was born but later admitted using two lines of cocaine on Jan. 8.

The age of the child and her medical issue were not clear in the probable cause statement, which the Police Department had heavily redacted to block certain information from view.

The child's mother said the baby had been consuming 4.5 to 6 ounces of formula every three to four hours until about 3 a.m. Jan. 11, when she began drinking only about 2 ounces at a time. The mother said she last fed her baby about 11:30 a.m. or noon Jan. 11, but later changed her statement to say it was about 3 p.m., according to police.

The woman told police she left for work and worked from 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 11, leaving the child in the care of her mother. After work, she went to a bar with her boyfriend until closing time, then spent the night at his residence, according to police.

The grandmother said the girl had not woken by 1 a.m. Wednesday when she went bed. When the child's mom returned home at 6:30 a.m., the grandmother told her the baby had not eaten since she’d left, but the 23-year-old woman decided to let the infant sleep, according to the probable cause statement.

About 9 a.m., the grandmother was concerned since the girl had not eaten, awoken or wet the diaper. However, the grandmother said she “did nothing” at that point, and slept from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to the police statement.

Shortly after noon, the grandmother awoke the mother, saying the girl was still asleep and had a dry diaper and should see a doctor. The mother then began trying to arrange a ride to the hospital.

The women, who have not yet been charged, are expected to have a bail hearing Tuesday.

A doctor at Children’s Hospital told police on Friday they were still trying to control the infant’s medical problem and there was still a lot of work and tests to do to figure out how to treat her.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc woman, mother accused of neglect of critically ill infant