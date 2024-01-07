Manitowoc letter-writer: Herb Kohl’s accomplishments will long be remembered

Here is this week’s letter to the editor of the Herald Times Reporter. See our letters policy below for details about how to share your views.

Remembering U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl

An amazing United States senator died on Dec. 27, 2023, with little fanfare. However, his accomplishments will long be remembered.

Sen. Herb Kohl was our Wisconsin U.S. senator from 1989 to 2013. He was a dedicated Democrat who knew how to work with both parties to get things done in Washington. It was a time when bipartisan cooperation in the public interest was still possible.

Sen. Kohl’s legacy is far-reaching, not only in government, but as an American businessman responsible for a multitude of Kohl’s stores in many states.

Herb Kohl was a generous donor to the University of Wisconsin. He is also remembered for donating education scholarships to many Wisconsin educators based on their excellence and innovation in education.

Kohl purchased the Bucks stadium in 1985 to prevent the Bucks from relocating out of Milwaukee. He donated $25 million toward construction of the Wisconsin Kohl Center in Madison. Kohl sold the Milwaukee Bucks stadium in 2014 after three consecutive decades and donated $100 million to the Bucks so they could construct the new building.

Sen. Kohl’s prosperity allowed his campaign to be self-financed. His motto was “Herb Kohl, nobody’s senator but yours.”

He was a man of great wealth and compassion and wisdom who worked for all the people of Wisconsin.

Darlene Wellner

Manitowoc

