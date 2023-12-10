Manitowoc letter-writer says parents should also be accountable for their children's behavior

Here is this week’s letter to the editor of the Herald Times Reporter. See our letters policy below for details about how to share your views.

Parents should also be accountable for their children’s behavior

To the parents of children living in Manitowoc today:

I know many of you are concerned about the rising level of violence in our community. I would like to propose that the parents of the underage children committing crimes be held responsible along with their children.

I know this is harsh, but we have to be adults. Sometimes that means we have to discipline our children. If we can’t raise our kids to become the best they can be, perhaps it comes from parents who don’t care.

I recently witnessed a child who I was picking up from Washington Middle School being harassed by three bigger boys, and one of them had their hands on my child’s throat.

The school caught it on camera and suspended the boy who was choking mine, but in reality ... that kid just got a couple of days off from school.

The parents probably never got the message that their son had done anything. There’s a huge problem with accountability here.

What are we, as a community, going to do about this?

What are you going to do about this?

Kathy Robisch

Francis Creek

