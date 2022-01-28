Manitowoc man arrested for suspected involvement in weekend drug overdose death

MANITOWOC - A 20-year-old Manitowoc man was arrested Thursday for suspected involvement in a drug overdose death.

According to a probable cause statement, Manitowoc police officers were called to a residence in the 1600 block of South 10th Street Sunday for a report of a man, also 20 years old, who was not conscious and not breathing. He was determined to be deceased on site by emergency services personnel.

Officers found drug paraphernalia near the deceased man's body — a lighter and a tube were both still clutched in his hand, and aluminum foil with char marks was on the floor near his hand. That type of paraphernalia is commonly used to smoke fentanyl, heroin and meth, the statement said.

An autopsy was done on the deceased man and results were sent to the Manitowoc Police Department, but redacted from the probable cause statement obtained by the Herald Times Reporter.

As part of the investigation, police obtained social media records for the deceased man and found he had been communicating with another individual hours before his death.

According to the statement, the 20-year-old man who was arrested Thursday told police he had been selling heroin and meth for a few months. He was also out on bail on multiple drug-related offenses from 2020.

Charges against the man related to the overdose death have not yet been filed in the Manitowoc County Circuit Court.

The Herald Times Reporter's policy is to not publish the names of suspects until they are charged with a crime in court.

