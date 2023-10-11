Manitowoc man arrested on suspicion of reckless homicide in July fentanyl overdose death

MANITOWOC — A 36-year-old Manitowoc man has been arrested on suspicion of a series of charges related to the July 20 overdose death of a 45-year-old Manitowoc man.

A Manitowoc Police Department report states the suspect was arrested Oct. 10 on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide, delivery of Schedule I/II Drug (fentanyl), delivery of Schedule I/II Drug (heroin) and delivery of methamphetamine. The Herald Times Reporter is not naming the suspect because it does not name suspects until they have been charged with a crime in court.

According to the police report, officers were called to an apartment in the 900 block of South 23rd Street shortly after 1 a.m. July 20 for the report of a man who was unresponsive. Officers tried life-saving measures, but the man remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers learned the man had possibly been using illicit drugs. During a search of the residence, they found a bindle with a substance inside that later tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Police found information on the victim’s phone that showed he had been in contact with the 36-year-old Manitowoc man just prior to his death. Communication on the phone revealed conversations between the suspect and the victim that suggested the suspect had supplied the victim with drugs.

The suspect was listed as an inmate at Manitowoc County Jail Wednesday morning. Police noted in the report that when considering bail, the court should note the suspect has a history of fleeing and has been recorded in jail having conversations about fleeing police.

