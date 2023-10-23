Manitowoc man arrested after tip from Bikers Against Predators due in court this week

MANITOWOC — Heath M. Grebe, a 36-year-old Manitowoc man, is facing attempted child sexual assault charges after Bikers Against Predators, a nationwide nonprofit group, sent a tip to police that led to Grebe's arrest.

A Facebook Live video shows a member of the group meeting Grebe at Lincoln Park Sept. 25. Grebe thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl for sex. The video also shows Grebe's arrest by the Manitowoc Police Department. The nearly 40-minute video has received 94,000 views and labels the incident as "Catch #245."

The Bikers Against Predators website states their mission is "to expose online predators to help spread awareness and education to as many citizens as possible while having these predators face justice for their crimes."

In the video, a member of the group, who later identifies himself as Boots Hansen, walks up to Grebe, who is standing at a playground wearing a shirt depicting the American flag in the shape of an eagle.

Hansen greets Grebe by saying "Sir, what are you doing? ... Who are you here meeting today?"

"I'm just here to say hi to her. I'm not doing anything else, I promise. I swear to God," Grebe replied to him.

The videographer then talked with Grebe about the texts he sent to the number he believed was to a 13-year-old girl. Many of those texts were sexually explicit and included links to adult websites

About 10 minutes into the video, officers from the Manitowoc Police Department arrive and Grebe tells them he was texting with a 13-year-old. The officers then bring Grebe to a nearby parking lot, which is out of earshot of Hansen's recording device.

Later in the video, officers talk to Hansen, who emails them data the Bikers Against Predators have gathered against Grebe, including the texts he is suspected of sending to the decoy posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Hansen stays at the scene until Grebe is arrested.

Grebe has been charged with attempted sexual assault of a child and use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, both of which are Class C felonies.

If convicted, Grebe could face up to 40 years in state prison and up to $100,000 in fines on each count.

Grebe is expected to appear in court Oct. 26 for a preliminary hearing at the Manitowoc County Courthouse.

