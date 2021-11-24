Manitowoc man charged with starting fire at Mero Street home that teenager planned to rehab

The scene of a suspected arson in the 3300 block of Mero Street, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Manitowoc.

MANITOWOC - A Manitowoc man has been charged with two misdemeanors in connection with a fire that destroyed a garage and a vacant home that a 16-year-old girl was about to own and repair for herself and her grandmother.

Charles A. Cantrell III was homeless and tried burning a blanket in the garage to keep warm the night of Oct. 25, according to the criminal complaint. As he slept, the fire became out of control.

Cantrell, who is 56, woke up to the garage filled with smoke and a smoke detector going off. According to the complaint, he escaped the garage but suffered serious burns.

In the complaint, police officers say an anonymous source alerted police to Cantrell's Facebook page, where he posted photos of his injuries and burns. The source said Cantrell told them he received the burns from a garage fire.

On Oct. 28, police officers found Cantrell at a local grocery store. According to the complaint, he agreed to go to the police station with the officers to talk about the fire.

When officers asked him why he didn't call 911 for help, he said "he panicked and left the scene because of his injury and because the fire grew so rapidly due to the high wind conditions."

Cantrell has been charged with two misdemeanors related to that incident: criminal trespass to dwelling and negligent handling of burning material.

OTHER NEWS: Manitowoc, Two Rivers parades will go on in wake of Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy

OTHER NEWS: Manitowoc woman sentenced to life in prison in toddler's 2018 death

Makayla Green, 16, of Manitowoc, stands outside the home she was hoping to live in with her grandmother in the 3300 block of Mero Street, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in Manitowoc, Wis. Arson is suspected as the cause and there is a reward for the identification of the possible arsonist.

Makayla Green, 16, was about to sign the papers transferring ownership of the vacant property to her from her grandmother. According to Green, she had been working with attorneys for six months to obtain rights to the home, which she wanted to fix up and live in with her grandmother.

Green doesn't have the money to rebuild the home on her own but hopes to raise the money through donations once the property is signed over to her. Currently, the GoFundMe account made by Green shows $4,033 has been donated. People can send their donations to the GoFundMe account at bit.ly/gofundmefire.

Contact Alisa Schafer at aschafer@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AlisaMSchafer.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc man charged in Mero Street fire at home girl planned to own