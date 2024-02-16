Manitowoc man gets probation for stealing from Kwik Trip as an employee

The Manitowoc County Courthouse’s west side as seen, Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in Manitowoc, Wis.

MANITOWOC — A 32-year-old Manitowoc man was given probation after being convicted of stealing more than $2,000 from Kwik Trip as an employee.

Luis A. Hammes appeared in Manitowoc County Circuit Court Feb. 7 for a plea date and sentencing hearing.

Hammes, who worked at Kwik Trip, was arrested June 14, 2023, after he stole $2,960 from the cash registers. Shortly after, he was released on a $2,000 recognizance bond.

The theft was discovered by an auditor employed by Kwik Trip who was investigating several occurrences of money missing from the cash register.

According to the criminal complaint, the auditor used video surveillance to see Hammes pocket money from the register multiple times. The auditor then passed along all the information to the Manitowoc police.

Hammes was initially charged with felony theft, which carries a punishment of up to three-and-a-half years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. However, that was changed to three counts of misdemeanor theft, to which Hammes pleaded no contest during his hearing Feb. 7.

His sentence was withheld and he was placed on probation for 18 months. Some of the conditions of his probation include assessment and counseling, maintaining full-time employment or schooling, and spending 45 days in county jail to be imposed at his probation agent's discretion.

